Penparcau committee praises volunteers
A GROUP of volunteers who have given decades of time and effort to the village hall in Penparcau have been thanked for their efforts.
The Neuadd Goffa War Memorial Hall Penparcau Committee has recognised the stalwart effort of five members, now retiring after each having given their valuable time for decades, by holding a presentation of a commemorative inscribed gift in the first post-Covid Annual General Meeting held last Tuesday evening.
Chair Kevin Goodwin can be seen in the photograph making the presentations to retired county councillor Goronwy Edwards, Margaret Evans, Caroline Jones and Peter Edwards.
Brenda Haines was also recognised but could not attend.
The AGM committee went on to the election of officers and members - all were returned en bloc with Lloyd Edwards as vice chair and new member Cllr Carl Worrall.
Former Ceredigion MP Mark Williams was also welcomed as a trustee.
Mike Daniel, treasurer, said the hall’s finances were in a healthy position and spoke of his gratitude to Ceredigion County Council for their financial contribution during Covid. He also expressed concern over the cost of future hall heating and rising bills.
Brian Griffiths spoke of the intended refurbishment of the hall and said two of the three contractor estimates had now been received.
Secretary Pat Bates raised concern over the recruitment of younger volunteers to replace the increasing number of age-related resignations, adding that a warm welcome awaited new members.
