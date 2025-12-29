A Tywyn man has been charged with making more than one thousand indecent images and videos of children.
Nathan Ellis, of Ty Gwilym, Neptune Road has been accused of five counts of making indecent images and videos of children in Tywyn between March 2017 and March this year.
Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 December that the 39-year-old is accused of making a total of 1,137 indecent images and 413 indecent videos of a child.
561 of the images and 197 of the videos were of the most serious Category A.
Eliis is also charged with possession of 29 videos of extreme animal pornography.
Magistrates adjourned the case.
Ellis is next due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 January.
