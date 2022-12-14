PENPARCAU county councillor Carl Worrall has been appointed to the steering group behind an ambitious archaeological project.
In November, Ceredigion County Council received a request from the Dyfed Archaeological Trust and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales for a local member to join the Steering Group for the Pendinas Hillfort Project as an advisory role to “ensure that the Pendinas project is running according to plan and to suggest other activities the project may like to investigate.”
Cllr Worrall volunteered and his appointment was approved at a full council meeting on 15 December.
The Pendinas Hillfort Project is an 18 months community project to learn more about the hillfort that dominates the heights above Penparcau.
It will seek to answer questions about the history of the hillfort.