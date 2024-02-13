Donations have been sent from Ceredigion to a community in the Philippines thanks to the work of Penparcau Hub and the local Lions branch.
In response to an urgent request for assistance, for and on behalf of children in the Laoac community in the northern Philippines, the Penparcau Hub - PAT team, represented by Jenny Jenkins, responded and delivered bags of children’s clothes, chocolate bars, noodles and drinks.
These much-needed gifts of love have been forwarded to the Laoac Invictus Lions Club in the Philippines.
Lions president Inah Sampaga and treasurer Mila Lamagna co-ordinated the distribution to the local children.
The local Lions Club officers and village leaders with the parents and the children themselves were so grateful of the help given.