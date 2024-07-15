Children in Penparcau are doing their bit to keep their local community clean and hope others will follow their lead.
Pupils at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos have started cleaning up the village park after local resident Anna Coulson-Williams became inspired to set up a Ceredigion Kids Against Litter group with the help of her local county councillor, Carl Worrall.
Pupils from Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos have been provided with bags and litter pickers by Ceredigion County Council in a bid to clean up the village park.
They have been supported by Ceredigion Cabinet member for highways, Keith Henson, who said he would like to see other communities get involved and help clean up their local area.
Cllr Worrall said: “It is great to see the kids get involved and help keep their community clean.”
Other communities wanting to get involved and receive litter pickers and other equipment can contact Cllr Henson here.