Aberystwyth Town Council is searching for a location to place a real Christmas tree in Penparcau after it was decided to place a metal one near Neuadd Goffa this year.
Following the redevelopment of Queen's Square in Aberystwyth, one of the metallic trees that have been on display around town for the past two Christmases will move up to Penparcau.
The town council is currently searching for an appropriate new location for the traditional real tree.
Among the locations being considered are the organ donor memorial garden near Maesheli and Capel Ebeneser inbetween Premier stores and Nisa.
It is hoped Penparcau will see more festive spirit this December too after the town council donated its old street lights to the village.
New 'warm white' cross-street lights have been purchased for the town centre and the old lights have been donated to Penparcau Community Forum, Neuadd Goffa, St Anne’s Church, Penparcau Football Club and Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
The town council had looked into installing lamp post decorations along Penparcau Road, Trefechan and Heol y Bont, which used to be a familiar sight each Christmas in the 1980s.
The council was told however that it would cost £800 per lamppost due to each post needing a new electrical connection as the majority of the columns had been replaced in recent years and no longer have any electrical outlets and that it would need to seek permission from the Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency.
£5,000 has been approved for the new lights icicle crossing lights, in warm white colour, to replace the existing stock.
This includes additional crossings on Y Porth Bach, Heol y Wig and Y Stryd Newydd as well as Great Darkgate Street, Terrace Road, Pier Street and Eastgate.
The town council is also looking at installing additional decorations along Northgate Street.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.