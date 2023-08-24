“They have supported our family for seven years and will go on to support us as we come to terms with the loss of our son. From that first blue light ride down to the University Hospital of Wales where we lived for five months with the family split between Cardiff and Aberystwyth, hasn’t stopped. We had somewhere to cook, wash clothes, store our belongings, access therapeutic treatments to keep us going, get counselling, help to complete forms, someone that wrote to our places of work, gave us advice, befriend other parents and families, a place to eat together, sit together off ward if that was possible.