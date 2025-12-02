An Aberystwyth bookshop will host an event this weekend to raise money for the Nationwide Association Of Blood Bikes.
The Bookshop by the Sea event will take place this Saturday, 6 December.
A bookshop spokesperson said: “Join us for a special fundraising bike meet in support of the incredible volunteers at Blood Bikes Wales.
“We love the vital work they do, and they truly deserve all the support we can give.
“On the day, we’ll be donating a percentage of all sales to Blood Bikes Wales, and we’ll also be sharing a donation link so people can contribute before, during, and after the event.
“Come along, meet fellow bikers, celebrate a brilliant charity, and help us give something back to those who give so much.
The fundraising page can be found at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/books-and-bikes.
£215 has been raised so far. Organisers hope to reach their target of £500.
