A number of restaurants, bars and take aways are celebrating after receiving a top mark of five-out-of-five. They are Wal & Tân at Wal Bach Corn Exchange Stryd Y Plas, Caernarfon, which was rated on 25 September, Pizza at 42 Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor, rated on 24 September, Môr a Mynydd at Canolfan Fenter Congl Meinciau, Botwnnog, rated on 24 September, Divine Coffee at Gwestyr Twr Marine Crescent, Criccieth, rated on 23 September, Poolside Bar at Glan Gwna Lodge, Caeathro, rated on 18 September, Y Bryn Cynan at Tafarn Bryn Cynan Lôn Uchaf, Morfa Nefyn, rated on 18 September, Caffi Plas Brondanw at Cafe Plas Brondanw, Llanfrothen, rated on 16 September, Black Rock Beach Club at Blaack Rock Beach Club Lôn Gwydryn, Morfa Bychan, rated on 11 September, and Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House at Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House 53a Stryd Fawr, Nefyn, rated on 18 September.