More food hygiene ratings have been awarded to establishments in Gwynedd, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A number of restaurants, bars and take aways are celebrating after receiving a top mark of five-out-of-five. They are Wal & Tân at Wal Bach Corn Exchange Stryd Y Plas, Caernarfon, which was rated on 25 September, Pizza at 42 Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor, rated on 24 September, Môr a Mynydd at Canolfan Fenter Congl Meinciau, Botwnnog, rated on 24 September, Divine Coffee at Gwestyr Twr Marine Crescent, Criccieth, rated on 23 September, Poolside Bar at Glan Gwna Lodge, Caeathro, rated on 18 September, Y Bryn Cynan at Tafarn Bryn Cynan Lôn Uchaf, Morfa Nefyn, rated on 18 September, Caffi Plas Brondanw at Cafe Plas Brondanw, Llanfrothen, rated on 16 September, Black Rock Beach Club at Blaack Rock Beach Club Lôn Gwydryn, Morfa Bychan, rated on 11 September, and Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House at Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House 53a Stryd Fawr, Nefyn, rated on 18 September.
Receiving a rating of four-out-of-five is Davy Jones' Locker at Bwyty Davy Jones Locker Y Cei, Barmouth, which was rated on 28 August.
Getting a score of three is Ty Newydd Sarn at Tafarn Ty Newydd, Sarn Mellteyrn, rated on 28 August.
Also getting three-out-of-five is Kyffin, at Oxford House 129 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, after assessment on 21 August, Lemon Grass Bangladeshi Cuisine, at Lemon Grass Cambrian House Porth Canol, Dolgellau, after assessment on 3 September, Parc Britannia Table Table, at Parc Britannia Brewer's Fayre Parc Menai, Parc Menai, which was assessed on 3 September, and Becws Melys, at Uned 7 Cei Llechi, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, which was given the score after assessment on 5 September.
Finally, a rating of two-out-of-five has been given to Ship Aground at Talsarnau, rated on 28 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.