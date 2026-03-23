Pupils at Ysgol Penweddig have taken part in a lively and informative hustings event ahead of May’s Senedd elections.
The event, organised in conjunction with the Politics Project, was an opportunity for pupils eligible to vote in years 11-13 to hear about different parties’ policies and priorities.
Sixth form pupils Lleucu Nest, Caoimhe O’Sullivan Pennant and Elan Mabbutt chaired the event, and pupils posed questions to the candidates on a range of topics from the future of Bronglais Hospital to the current war in Iran.
The six most popular parties according to recent YouGov polling were invited, and candidates from Plaid Cymru (Elin Jones), the Liberal Democrats (Sandra Jervis), the Green Party (Morgan Phillips) and the Welsh Conservatives (Brian Muprhy) accepted the invitation to attend.
Headteacher Clive Williams said: “We are very grateful to the candidates and parties involved for taking part in what was a valuable experience of how the democratic process works. Our pupils asked thoughtful questions and the candidates engaged seriously with the issues, which was fantastic to see.”
Year 11 pupil Maria Rees added: “As a first-time voter in May, I really appreciated the opportunity to hear from the different parties that attended. They debated each other in a very respectful way.”
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