Dyfed-Powys Police has announced it is increasing the number of officers across the region.
The force, which covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys has announced the growth of its Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams (NPPT), by increasing officer numbers where they are needed most.
From Monday (16 March), NPPTs across the force benefited from a boost in police officer numbers, with an enhanced focus on addressing antisocial behaviour and crime prevention.
The aim of Dyfed-Powys Police is to break repeat demand, by tackling crime directly at its source.
To meet demand, a number of officers have returned to the frontline from central departments, while additional positions are also being created.
Carmarthenshire will see the largest increase with 11 new officers. Pembrokeshire and Powys now both have seven new officers covering the county and Ceredigion has four new police officers.
T/Chief Superintendent Steve Davies, head of uniform policing, said: “The moves are driven by the need to release police constables to boost frontline numbers, and to address resourcing challenges.
“They come as part of a wider package of changes across the force aimed at improving overall organisational effectiveness and efficiency, while enhancing the welfare and wellbeing of police officers and staff and the service to the public.
“We see these moves as hugely positive news for our communities, who will benefit from larger Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams to tackle issues in their local area, and to investigate crimes.”
The moves have been made possible by Home Office funding to increase resourcing in neighbourhood policing. This is known as the Neighbourhood Guarantee, and aims to help strengthen crime prevention and community safety.
Dyfed-Powys Police was allocated £1.4 million of this funding in 2025/26, to bolster its NPPTs. This is being achieved by recruiting police staff to then enable police officers previously working in support roles to return to the frontline.
Four sergeants and 29 police officers are being released to teams across the force because of the Neighbourhood Guarantee.
Each NPPT area now has a named officer, and details of all team members can be found on the Your Area section of the Dyfed-Powys Police website.
The police force says it has also acted quickly to access 2026/27 neighbourhood guarantee funding, securing an additional 12 officers between April and the autumn. These are new posts which will contribute to an increase in overall police officer figures in Dyfed-Powys.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, said: “Neighbourhood Policing is about more than numbers, it’s about relationships. Increasing officer visibility helps to build trust, strengthens community ties, and reassures the public that policing is present, responsive and committed to tackling crime and keeping people safe.
“I have long been committed to improving police visibility across our communities, and we are delivering the additional officers needed to make that ambition a reality.”
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