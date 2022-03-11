People’s assembly held to explore ‘every aspect’ of food locally

The people’s assembly brought “people together to discuss every aspect of food and farming in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area". ( Aber Food Surplus )

A people’s assembly was held last week, to bring people together and “discuss every aspect of food and farming in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area”.

The online people’s assembly was held on Thursday, 10 March, from 6pm to 8pm, with the aim of exploring food from many different angles, including farming, food banks, environmental aspects, food culture, skills, education and community activities, and to explore a shared future.

The event, which was organised by Heather McClure, one of the founders of Aber Food Surplus, and Jane Powell on behalf of a new project called Bwyd Aber, included speakers as well as discussion in small groups.

Bwyd Aber which is part of the Dyfi Biosphere Cooperation Development LEADER pilot project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

Each group will have a facilitator to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard, following the model of People’s Assemblies that have been held around Wales in recent years, including one in Ceredigion in 2020.

Bwyd Aber, which comes under the umbrella of Aber Food Surplus, is hoping to set up a food council for the town and surrounding areas.

Jane Powell, an organiser at Bwyd Aber said: “With Bwyd Aber, we are setting up a food council for the town, following the model of Food Cardiff, Bwyd Abertawe and similar projects around Wales and the UK. We want it to be a space where everyone who cares about the future of food can have a say.”

Heather McClure, an organiser, added: “Events where the community come together to listen to each other and share ideas are exciting learning opportunities that build community spirit. At this Peoples Assembly it was interesting to hear different perspectives from across the food system, where we can connect with different people, and exchange and build on ideas about the future of food.”

Bwyd Aber is also currently working towards creating a food charter for the town.

Heather said: “Bwyd Aber is an emerging food council, and we’re working towards a food charter for the town. We went to the farmers markets on Saturday to share the draft and to formalise it a bit more. The aim is that businesses, community groups, food growers, producers, everybody in the community could sign up to the charter.