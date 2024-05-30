A near-200-strong petition calling for Lampeter’s library to remain in the town’s Market Street is set to be received by senior Ceredigion councillors.
A public consultation is expected next month over a potential relocation of the library to the town’s Wellness Centre.
Ceredigion County Council is currently undertaking a review into the use of its buildings “in an attempt to provide more central and efficient services to our citizens, as well as to those who visit Ceredigion,” with a consultation currently ongoing in nearby Aberaeron.
Savings in the library service are part of a long string of savings identified in the 2024-25 council budget, which saw council tax increase by 11.1 per cent, with a raft of 70 cuts and budget savings recommendations, totalling £5.793m.
A public meeting on the mooted move was held by Lampeter Town Council earlier this month, chaired by local county councillor and Ceredigion vice-chair Cllr Ann Bowen Morgan.
A petition will now be received by Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, meeting on 3 June.
The 175-strong petition calls on residents to respond in numbers to the planned public consultation and “help stop the proposal.”
Cabinet is recommended to note receipt of the petition.