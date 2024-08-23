AN online petition has been launched in a bid to get a six-lane athletics track built in Aberystwyth.
Runner, Janos Vranek, launched the change.org petition calling for a ‘proper’ athletics track to be built in the town.
He says: “What do Bangor, Newtown, Carmarthen, Haverfordwest and Ammanford all have that Aberystwyth does not? A proper athletics track.
“Aberystwyth is bigger and more strategically important and yet there is not a full track suitable for competition in the whole of Ceredigion, one of only three counties without one in England and Wales.
“The University Harriers even have to have some home competitions in Bangor and have no way of practising jumps and throws safely.
“Carmarthen track hosts the ‘Ceredigion’ Schools Athletics competitions.
Yes, we have a two lane track at the university in Aber.
“However it has hundreds of people walking over it each day to go to the gym and 3G pitch inside it and almost all runners I have spoken to have safety concerns.
“My perspective is of a Welsh national level runner and current President of the Aberystwyth University Running Club.
“Investing in an athletics track is not only beneficial to athletes but also to the community as a whole.”