A PETITION launched in the wake of plans which could see the closure of all of Ceredigion’s sixth forms has labelled the move “unacceptable” and has attracted hundreds of signatures.
As revealed in the Cambrian News, Ceredigion County Council launched a study earlier this year to look at post-16 education in the county.
At a Cabinet meeting in November, members agreed to move forward with a feasibility study to look at two options for the future of found sixth form provision in the county after a review found it is too expensive and “unsustainable.”
Councillors backed a study into the “most far-reaching” choice of closing all of the county’s sixth forms and centralising them in one centre of excellence in the county.
A petition against the scheme, which could leave pupils in north Ceredigion facing 60 mile round trips to attend classes with no free transport laid on, was launched by the Welsh Conservatives Ceredigion branch.
Branch chairman Jack Parker, who said he has written to councillors in a bid to drum up support to block the plans, said he was determined “to stop these dangerous plans from going ahead.”
“This decision will not only increase travel costs for families but also extend journey times for our children,” he said.
“They may end up spending the same time travelling each day as they do in the classroom, which is unacceptable.
“Students in the North of Ceredigion are set to face up to 60 mile round trips to attend A Level lessons.
“Due to lack of funding and the mismanagement of the current Sixth Form provision, Ceredigion County Council believes it has the answer to its economic woes and that answer will see hundreds of parents and children hit with higher costs as the Council forces them to pay for the authorities mistakes.”
Sixth form education is currently available in Ceredigion at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Cardigan; Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron; Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter; Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul; Ysgol Penglais, Aberystwyth; and Ysgol Penweddig, Aberystwyth, but under the new plans a centralised hub would be opened - most likely near Aberaeron.
“Our community believes in the importance of education and accessibility,” Mr Parker said.
“However, this proposed plan threatens both these values.
“The closure of multiple sites will force families to shoulder additional financial burdens and disrupt students’ routines significantly.
“We are calling on Ceredigion to reconsider their plans.”