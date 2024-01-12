A photo sent into Cambrian News captures a creeping creature in the woods near Aberystwyth.
The picture showing a flash-lit figure dubbed a 'skin crawler' by the Cambrian News was submitted on 10 January along with a tale of being stalked by the thing in the Coed y Cwm woods south of Clarach.
The supposed victim of the stalking creature, Sam Walker, said they reported the incident to the police.
No such reports can be found by the Dyfed-Powys Police head office.
Sam said they were "shaken up" by the encounter, having been allegedly followed by the creature whilst walking their dog on Tuesday 9 January: "I wanted to send your way to help warn the local community about this freak in the woods!
"It looked something like a person but was also completely nude if so, and it was one or two degrees tops last night! "I heard strange noises for quite some time while walking my dog, and it was only after they got a bit louder that I thought to turn my phone flash on. Thankfully I managed to snap a picture.
"This thing was following me around the woods for the best part of 45 minutes - I shouted out to it and it just crawled away at some speed."
The well-composed image seems to show a forest floor in winter with dead leaves on the ground and bare trees in the background and foreground.
A human-like hairless creature can be seen to the right of trees, naked, eerily shiny, and on all fours in an inhuman posture.
The dogwalker claims they thought the noises were a runner until the "rhythmic panting grunt" became more "animalistic".
They added: "They didn't seem totally normal, to put it that way. The noises escalated and came closer so I turned on my torch to my horror."
Sam claims they then took the quickest route back home whilst "trying not to look back".
They also claim that their dog, a proclaimed "scardy cat", was no use at all during the encounter as it runs "away a lot".
The dog walker has since warned their children, wife, and neighbours not to go near the woods.
A staff member from Dyfed-Powys police said: "I’ve checked calls there for the 9th and 10th and can’t find one matching the details you have provided."
The question now remains as to whether the skin crawler has escaped from Trawsfynydd nuclear power station, Aberystwyth Abertoir Horror festival of from Photoshop...