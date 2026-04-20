Rhydian Davies took some photographs of the Spitfire when it flew over Barmouth on Wednesday, 15 April.
“Me and my partner Sasha were waiting around all day due to the delays and were staying near Barmouth at the time so luckily caught it much lower than how it was going over Aber!” Rhydian explained.
“We are from Penrhyncoch, Aberystwyth.
“I took my photographs with my Canon EOS R7 with 70-200mm L lens.”
A series of commemorative flights took place across the UK last week to mark 90 years since the first flight of the Supermarine Spitfire.
Working with Spitfires.com, the Royal Air Force supported a nationwide tour by a two-seat Spitfire painted to represent the original prototype K5054.
The first Spitfire flight took place on 5 March 1936, when test pilot Joseph 'Mutt' Summers flew prototype K5054 from what is now Southampton Airport.
The flight lasted around eight minutes. After landing, Summers is reported to have said: “Don’t change a thing.”
The aircraft would go on to become one of the most recognised fighters of the Second World War and an enduring symbol of British aviation.
Initially expected to fly over Cardigan Bay last Tuesday, the flight was postponed to Wednesday due to bad weather.
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