A Porthmadog man caught driving whilst disqualified with cocaine in his system will be sentenced later this year.
Richard McDonagh, of 38 Pensyflog, appeared Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped by police while driving on the A487 at Penrhyndeudraeth on 17 January this year.
Checks showed that McDonagh was disqualified from driving at the time, and the car was uninsured.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory testing also showed that McDonagh had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
McDonagh admitted charges of drug driving and driving while disqualified and uninsured.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
McDonagh is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 16 June.
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