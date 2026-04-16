A Trefenter drink driver caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for two years by magistrates.
Ashley Hobbs, of Pantyclawdd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped while driving on the B4577 at Cross Inn near Aberystwyth on 28 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Hobbs had namely 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Magistrates disqualified Hobbs from driving for 24 months.
Hobbs was also fined £200 and handed a community order to include alcohol treatment and rehabilitation.
Hobbs must also pay prosecution costs of £85.
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