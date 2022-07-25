Photographer captures stunning images of dolphin breaching
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Monday 25th July 2022 9:25 am
Share
+ 5
(View All)
A bottlenose dolphin breaching the water in Cardigan Bay over the weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
NEW Quay wildlife guide, Joshua Pedley, captured this stunning sequence of images in New Quay on Sunday of a bottlenose dolphin breaching the water.
Joshua, who works as a wildlife guide on the SeaMôr Dolphin Watching Boat Trips, caught these images whilst out on the water on Sunday, 24 July
Joshua posts images from the wildlife trips to his Twitter page, @MyWildlifePosts.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |