A Wildlife photographer travelling to Barmouth caught this stunning image of a red kite flying through all the colours of the rainbow in mid Wales.
Photographer Andrew-Fusek Peters snapped the gliding bird of prey as it flew over the village of Berriew.
The beautiful bird can be seen hovering against the colourful rainbow backdrop following a rain shower on Wednesday afternoon.
Red kite numbers dwindled dangerously low in the 1990s but conservation efforts saw their numbers sharply rise after stock was imported from Spain.
Andrew, 57, said: “There was an amazing rainbow on the little roads we were on.
“There were three or four kites flying along and I had to get them.
“I was on the way to Barmouth and wasn’t going to take my kit but I spotted three or four kites in front of the rainbow and leapt out of the car and swapped lenses.
“That’s the job of the wildlife photographer, you go to places where you think things are but things can just come to you.
“You have to be prepared to take them when the opportunity arises.
“The difficulty is very obvious here, you want the bird to fly in front of the rainbow.
“I’ve looked through eight years of my red kite photos and I’ve never had this.
“It's a wow moment, you need a big bird for a rainbow shot. To get a really beautiful shot you need to be able to see it.
“I think this is a one in a thousand shot, the difficulty of getting them fully aligned.”