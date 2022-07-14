Photographers capture bird’s eye view of the Mach Loop

PHOTOGRAPHERS on board two low-flying Hercules have captured these stunning images as the aircraft contend with the Mach Loop.

The pair of C130 Hercules transporters, flown by 47 Squadron, recently conducted a low-level formation training sortie through Snowdonia National Park.

The sortie included a pass through the iconic Mach Loop before heading back towards RAF Brize Norton.

An RAF spokesperson explains: “Low flying is a perishable skill that requires regular practice for pilots and weapon system operators to maintain their flying currencies.

"It gives crews the ability to avoid enemy detection in a high-threat environment and to deliver air dropped cargo to ground troops or for humanitarian missions.