Photographers capture bird’s eye view of the Mach Loop

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 14th July 2022 1:03 pm
A C130 Hercules high in the sky above Snowdonia National Park

PHOTOGRAPHERS on board two low-flying Hercules have captured these stunning images as the aircraft contend with the Mach Loop.

The pair of C130 Hercules transporters, flown by 47 Squadron, recently conducted a low-level formation training sortie through Snowdonia National Park.

The sortie included a pass through the iconic Mach Loop before heading back towards RAF Brize Norton.

An RAF spokesperson explains: “Low flying is a perishable skill that requires regular practice for pilots and weapon system operators to maintain their flying currencies.

"It gives crews the ability to avoid enemy detection in a high-threat environment and to deliver air dropped cargo to ground troops or for humanitarian missions.

"It also makes for a unique view for our photographers who get the chance to capture the stunning scenery and aircraft throughout the sortie.”

Snowdonia National Park
