Plans to convert former office space at Cardigan riverside showrooms to accommodation have been refused, partly due to flood risk concerns.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Hugh Davies, through agent Bell Designs, sought permission for a change of use of redundant office space at Cardigan Bathroom Centre, Riverside Showrooms, The Strand, Cardigan to residential accommodation, together with a ground floor office space extension.
In a supporting statement, Mr Davies said: “We have tried unsuccessfully to rent out as office space, but we have been unsuccessful, we surmise due to the large availability within Cardigan town.”
An officer report recommending refusal said that, while justification for the change of use was provided by the applicant, the scheme failed on several points.
It said affordable housing policy sought a 10 per cent open market value commuted sum through a Section 106 legal agreement , adding: “The applicant has not agreed to enter into a Section 106 agreement to contribute towards affordable housing and the proposal does not comply [with policy].”
It also said that, while Natural Resources Wales did not object to the proposal on the basis that the residential unit is located on the first floor, the development was considered to be a highly vulnerable development in a flood zone.
“Consequently, while NRW has raised no objection specifically relating to the first-floor residential unit, the Local Authority must consider the wider flood risk implications for the entire building. Therefore, the LPA does not deem this highly vulnerable development acceptable given the flooding risks.”
The application was refused for reasons including it constitutes a highly vulnerable development in a Flood Zone, no provision for a contribution to affordable housing and it failed to provide necessary ecological information, including a Pollution Prevention Plan and a Lighting Plan.
