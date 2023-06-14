Firefighters from across north and mid Wales have spent the evening battling a blaze at a house near Dinas Mawddwy.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say a fire has broken out at a house in Llan y Mawddwy, Dinas Mawddwy.
Crews from as far away as Machynlleth and Wrexham have rushed to the seen to help colleagues from across Gwynedd.
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are currently in attendance at a house fire in Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd.
"The call was received at 14.45hrs and crews from Porthmadog, Machynlleth, Llanfyllin, Dolgellau, Barmouth, Wrexham, the Environmental Protection Unit from Wrexham and the Incident Command Unit from Rhyl are at the scene."
No one is believe to have been injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.