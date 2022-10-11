Pilgrim’s progress made - striking sculpture returns
The striking sculpture, created by Glenn Morris (right), is back in place Photos: Dafydd Wyn Morgan, left and Simon Batty, right
Subscribe newsletter
STRATA Florida’s pilgrim sculpture has returned and an event has been organised to mark the occasion.
On Saturday, 29 October, the community will gather to celebrate the return of the beloved pilgrim sculpture.
Created by artist Glenn Morris and funded jointly by community crowdfunding and a generous donation from the World Monument’s Fund, the pilgrim is once again an iconic part of the Strata Florida landscape.
Despite its intended temporary nature - the sculpture was created in 2012 as part of a temporary exhibition to reflect the history and meaning of the landscapes of central Wales and the Cambrian Mountains - it stood on Penlan hill overlooking the remains of the 12th Century Cistercian Abbey until high winds blew it over in 2019.
The sculpture has become a well-loved and an iconic part of the area. Seeing the figure battle the elements resonated with many, and it became the focus of many photographs and discussions. Many were saddened when the sculpture fell, finally defeated by the weather, and visitors to the site often asked where the iconic sculpture had gone, so The Strata Florida Community Group took on the challenge of putting a new pilgrim in its place.
Crowdfunding took place to raise the £15,000 needed to return an iconic sculpture to the skyline. Donations were received from over 140 people to reach £7,500, and then a donor from the World Monument’s Fund donated the other 50 per cent.
The new sculpture is approximately 25 per cent larger and constructed of Welsh oak and steel. It has been created by the original artist, Glenn Morris.
It strikes the same pose on the hill, braced against the wind, and has been designed to withstand the elements so it can stand on the hill overlooking Strata Florida for many years to come.
On Saturday, 29 October at 12.45pm, people can gather at the Pantyfedwen Hall car park in Pontrhydfendigaid for a guided pilgrimage to Strata Florida.
At 2pm, a celebratory service at St Mary’s Church will begin, and refreshments will be available in the Beudy at 2.30pm. At 3pm the sculpture will be unveiled by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards, and at 3.30pm, there will be a pilgrimage to the pilgrim.
Displays and information will be available in the Beudy and the event will end at 4.30pm.
Parking will be available. The path to the sculpture is steep and uneven, so wear appropriate footwear and clothing. All welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |