Seagrass has the potential to play a vital role in our response to the climate and nature crisis. Healthy meadows are critical for biodiversity, they provide nursery grounds for commercially important fish such as cod, and habitat for a range of species from octopus to seals. Seagrass is also important in tackling the climate crisis as it is very effective at absorbing carbon and healthy meadows can help protect communities from the impacts of coastal erosion and help improve water quality.