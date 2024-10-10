Machynlleth residents have chosen their new town and county councillors.
Plaid Cymru candidate Alwyn Evans won the county council seat with 267 votes, 40 votes more than the runner-up Gareth Jones.
Independent candidate Gwenan Phillips won the town council seat with 445 votes, 293 more than the runner-up Zoe Matthews.
On winning the county council seat, music teacher and town councillor Evans said: “I’m really pleased, it’s been an emotional ride.
“I’m very pleased and looking forward to representing Machynlleth on Powys County Council.
“A great thanks to Elwyn Vaughan for all his help and Kate as well.”
This comes after the sad passing of Cllr Michael Williams in late July this year.
A by-election was called to fill the two seats he held in town and county councils for over 40 years.
The full results for the county council seat for the Machynlleth ward are:
Alwyn Evans (Plaid Cymru) - 267
Gareth Jones (Independent) - 227
Colin Rigby (Labour) - 115
Dylan Owen (Lib Dem) - 81 Amerjit Dhaliwal (Green) - 34
Oliver Lewis (Reform UK) - 20
The full results for the Machynlleth Town Council seat are:
Gwenan Phillips (Independent) - 445
Zoe Matthews (Independent) - 152
Dai Jones (Independent) - 140