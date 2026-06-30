Ceredigion artist Rachel Rea’s work is on display at Cletwr in Tre’r Ddôl.
Her abstract landscapes respond to the seasons.
Rachel “I observed the shifting landscape around Borth and Aberystwyth and painted from memories of walks, bike rides and swims in my local area”.
Her paintings capture the shapes, light, and colour of the landscape, reflecting the mood and energy of memories of being immersed in it, inviting us to share the experience as her work explores the bright swell of spring, saturated fullness of summer, the thinning, warm light of autumn, and the quiet clarity of winter.
The exhibition runs until 30 September.
Also at Cletwr, on 10 July, Phil Wheeler, his Machynlleth-based Sunshine jazz band and close harmony singers Bung Bung Belles gig.
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