The Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency – the largest in Wales – stretches from Pen Llŷn on the west coast to Dyfi and Machynlleth, across mid Wales to Newtown and Welshpool, and as far east as Corwen and Rhosllannerchrugog near Wrexham. It was formed by combining the Westminster constituencies of Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Maldwyn a Glyndŵr.