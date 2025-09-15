Plaid Cymru has named Ruabon Community Councillor Donna O’Brien as their sixth candidate for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency in the 2026 Senedd election.
Cllr O’Brien said: “I’m proud to share that I have joined Plaid Cymru’s superb list of candidates for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency in next year’s Senedd election.
“This is a huge and diverse area – from the mountains of Eryri, to the Glyndŵr area of Wrexham and the border towns of Powys – and I’m ready to stand up for our communities.
“I was born and raised in the area and have deep roots in the community I’m proud to call home. I own a local business and understand first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing residents and small businesses in our area.
“Alongside this, I serve as a community councillor, working hard to represent local voices, protect services, and support projects that benefit our town.
“As an active member of Plaid Cymru, I’m also passionate about promoting our Welsh culture and language, and ensuring that the Glyndŵr area has a strong voice both locally and nationally.”
The Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency – the largest in Wales – stretches from Pen Llŷn on the west coast to Dyfi and Machynlleth, across mid Wales to Newtown and Welshpool, and as far east as Corwen and Rhosllannerchrugog near Wrexham. It was formed by combining the Westminster constituencies of Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Maldwyn a Glyndŵr.
Leading the Plaid Cymru candidate list for Gwynedd Maldwyn are current Senedd members Siân Gwenllian and Mabon ap Gwynfor. They are followed by Cllr Beca Brown, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, and Cllr Elin Hywel, with Donna O’Brien now completing the strong team of six.
From next year, the Senedd will increase from 60 Members to 96, with larger multi-member constituencies created by pairing Wales’ 32 Westminster seats into 16 “super constituencies”.
