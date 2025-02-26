Approving the scheme subject to conditions, Ceredigion County Council planning officers said “Overall, whilst there will inevitably be some impact on the historic fabric of the Cambria arising from the proposal, some of the areas proposed for alteration have been changed previously and some of the work does involve the removal of later, and in some cases, inappropriate interventions. “The external works will be seen in the context of the major development at the Old College, and the works overall do provide beneficial aspects such as the provision of level access into The Cambria, and the removal of the wall that was proposed between the atrium and The Cambria, thus revealing the lightwell.