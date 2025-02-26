An affordable unit has been added to a fresh housing scheme in Aberporth, previously refused by county planners.
An application submitted to Ceredigion County Council seeks permission to build five dwellings, including one affordable unit, on a greenfield infill site by Llain Onnen, Tresaith Road.
A previous scheme, with no affordable units, was refused by planners last year.
Planning documents said: “This application is for five dwellings (including one affordable unit) with four semi-detached and one detached.
“A similar proposal has been previously refused in March 2024.
“The reason for refusal was due to the lack of affordable housing provision.
“The previous application requested that a commuted sum be paid due to the authority deeming the site could not submit a viability challenge.”