PLANs have been lodged to transform the disused Tourist Information Centre in Borth into communal facilities for the building’s flats.
The former TIC - which has been closed for more than five years - sits in the Ty Pantyfedwen building underneath a current block of 11 flats.
Planning permission was applied for in November 2021 to change the use of the premises into a wheelchair accessible flat.
But this proposal was refused by council planners over flooding fears.
The new proposal is to “reconfigure the ground floor of the block in order to improve the level of communal facilities provided and the space standard of the ground floor flats.”
“The empty unit, in its current state, detracts from the appearance and residential amenity of the existing block,” planning documents said.
No external alterations of the building are proposed in the plans, which will also provide mobility scooter storage on site.