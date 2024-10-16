Neighbours and the town council have objected to plans to turn a shop in Aberystwyth into a wine bar amid concerns over late night noise.
Plans have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council to change the use of 21 Chalybeate Street from a shop to a wine bar.
The application wants the bar to operate until 1am seven days a week.
One objection to the scheme said he “works very early hours and right now as a community we have found ourselves on a peaceful street with no late noise disturbances or music.”
“This will affect my private and professional life,” he said, adding the “proposed opening hours are hard to accept.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it had received objections from nearby residents over the proposed late opening hours, saying they are “significantly later than the nearby Bottle and Barrel.”
The town council also raised concerns over a lack of adequate waste storage at the proposed development, a concern also raised by the county council’s Environmental Health service.
Environmental Health officers also echoed concerns over late night noise, calling for a condition for customers to be only outside before 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 12am Friday and Saturday.