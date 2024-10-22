A plan to build 18 homes near Cae Capel, Botwnnog has been rejected again over the impact it could have on the language of the “significantly” Welsh speaking community. Gwynedd Council’s planning committee had twice refused the proposed mix of affordable housing submitted by R Williams through agent Jamie Bradshaw, of Owen Devenport Ltd.
The committee heard the village community council strongly objected on behalf of the local residents, felt there was “no demand” for the homes and argued the houses should be “limited to Welsh speakers only”.
Planners went against officer’s recommendations in September, narrowly refusing the development based on the Welsh language impact and lack of need.
A five week “cooling off period” was implemented so issues could be reconsidered on 21 October, but it was rejected again, despite the senior planning officer warning that it could go to an appeal resulting in costs to the already cash-strapped council.
Cllr Gareth Williams said there were only 70 houses in Botwnnog.
“Allowing another 18 increases the housing by 25 percent in the village – is that not considered an over development?
“What is the point of having a planning meeting – discussing or voting on applications – when the head of planning stands up ahead of the vote and tells you how to vote? We have a duty as a council and as Welsh people to protect and promote the language.”
Cllr Gruff Williams noted census statistics showing there were 84.7 per cent Welsh speakers in Botwnnog, and proposed refusal saying the development was “contrary” to Welsh language policy and could “create damaging and significant impact and harm to the Welsh language”.
The development was assessed as “appropriate” and provided a mix of housing considered “important” to help retain individuals. Located in a designated development area, it could also help address a “housing crisis” within Gwynedd.
Cllr Williams disputed the need for the homes in Botwnnog, but the planning officer said it was not necessary for applicants to prove need.
The council’s strategic housing unit showed there were 2,374 people on the county’s housing register, 882 people registered with Tai Teg for intermediate properties, 34 families on the social housing register, 14 on the Tai Teg register in the Botwnnog community council area alone.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen argued in favour of the homes, saying they “are 100 per cent affordable”.
“The land has been designated for the construction of houses, people from the area can get a house if approved. That’s the idea behind this, so people can stay in their area. You are the ones who sold the holiday homes.
“Houses are expensive in Pen Llŷn and you want to throw this out of the window? I’m not going to apologise for affordable housing or places for our young people to live. It does matter that you will be throwing away money that would otherwise go to the elderly or children.”
Cllr Huw Rowlands felt there was “a real risk” of impacting the community and Welsh language.