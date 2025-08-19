An amazing £8,000 has been raised by kind-heared bikers from the Llyn.
Members of the Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorbike Club have proudly announced the final amount that they, along with all the help of volunteers and donators, have raised for the St David's Hospice Care fund in 2025.
The staggering amount raised at the biker’s 2025 fundraising ride was announced during the club’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, 12 August. The meeting was held at The Woodlands Hall Hotel in Edern.
Revealing the amount raised for this year was 2025 Lead Rider, Richard Williams, and 2025 Sweep Rider, Dave Tennant.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Eifion Roberts,
Chirperson of Beicwyr Llyn Biker Motorbike Club, said: “We have raised £8,000 for the hospice!
“We would like to thank each and everyone of you who has helped us achieve this amazing amount, be it in donations, donating items or promises to our auction, bingo night, or just being there to help us when we needed it.
“Many, many of you have supported the club this year. Thank you very much, diolch yn fawr iawn.
“We have already started talks with the hospice as to where your fundraising will be of the most benefit and we hope to tell you what will be done with this fantastic amount.
“Diolch o galon i Gwion Prys ac Motorbeics Gwion Prys Pant Glas for his great support as our main sponsor. Also we would like to mention C L Jones Builders Suppliers for their kind support this year too.”
He added: “This amount now takes the funds raised for good causes by the club, its friends and family (and by the Abersoch & District club in 2009) to an unbelievable £89,114.74 over the last 15 years.
“Thank you so much everyone. You are amazing.”
