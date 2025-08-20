The National Youth Brass Band of Wales (NYBBW) is coming to Aberystwyth.
As part of Summer of Music 2025 — a spectacular season of live performances from the National Youth Orchestra of Wales, the National Youth Brass Band of Wales and the National Youth Choir of Wales, the brass band will perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Friday, 22 August, at 7.30pm.
The performance gives audiences a chance to experience the exceptional artistry, energy and creativity of the next generation of talented Welsh musicians.
“This is a landmark summer for young Welsh artists,” said Matthew Jones, Senior Producer and Deputy Chief Executive at National Youth Arts Wales.
“Summer of Music 2025 brings together our most talented young musicians, world-class musical direction, and stunning venues in a true celebration of Wales’ musical future.”
NYBBW Alumnus and Musical Director of the 2024 Championship Brass Band Flowers, Paul Holland, returns to conduct his former band in a dazzling programme full of fantastic music that promises something for everyone. Joining Paul and the NYBBW will be the brilliant young percussionist Jordan Ashman - winner of the 2022 BBC Young Musician of the Year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.