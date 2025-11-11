Residents and businesses within the boundaries of Eryri National Park planning to undertake improvement works to buildings or structure need to have approval before commencing.
The authority is required to issue a public notice, letting you know what is being planned. If the Labour Government has its way, some public notices currently required will no longer become necessary - interfering with your right to know.
You can check at publicnoticesportal.uk by simply entering your post code to see exactly what’s going on in your neighbourhood and how applications will directly affect you.
Eryri has received an application for works to the roof, to include replacement roof timbers, repairs to the ceiling, alterations to the cupola, and installation of loft insulation at the Village Hall, Pantperthog.
Internal and external works, including the retention of the door and the replacement of windows and a conservatory are planned for Plas Coch, Unicorn Lane, Smithfield Square, Dolgellau.
Replacement of storm damaged windows and doors with new double-glazed aluminium windows and doors to match existing. are planned for Coleg Harlech.
Repairs and renovation work, including replacing a corrugated sheet roof with slate, following extensive fire damage, are planned for Tyddyn Siôn Wyn in Talsarnau.
Construction of a educational building and associated development, including access tracks and walkways, solar PV panels, external plant including air-source heat pumps, retaining walls, drainage, an allotment area and landscaping are planned for Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, Ffordd Ty'n y Coed, Dolgellau.
Construction of an agricultural building for the storage of materials and machinery only, and installation of associated surface water soakaway are planned for ,Penowern, Bryncrug.
Eryri has also received a rtrospective application for the construction of café/admin block, erection of uplift shelter, additional tracks and associated jumps at Dyfi Bike Park, Pantperthog.
The same property has submitted amendments to opening hours, and the reinstatement of track and extension to existing site boundary.
Ceredigion County Council has received an application to discharge a number of conditions for works at 8 Alban Square in Aberaeron.
This seeks to discharge conditions relating to new window furniture, scaled drawings of door linings and architraves, and a method statement for render removal.
Two glamping pods are planned at Bryn in Y Ferwig, Cardigan, as part of a farm diversification scheme.
Cardigan Golf Club has submitted plans to improve its parking facilities. The proposal includes widening the entrance and adding six parking spaces, one of which will be for the disabled.
