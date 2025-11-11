Glaslyn Ospreys' Winter Birdwatching Weekend takes place from 22-23 November.
Forty-one species were recorded at their Autumn event, including Merlin, Mandarins, Redwings, Canada Geese and Greylags.
The centre and hide near Porthmadog will open from 11am-3pm both days. Glaslyn Ospreys’ 2026 calendar and other Christmas gifts will be on sale.
The calendar contains images of ospreys taken from Glaslyn’s nest cameras - including 20 intruding ospreys photographed during the season - together with key facts and figures. Female osprey, Elen, is on the cover.
The calendar and other items can also be purchased at www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/shop
With the ospreys now in Africa, Glaslyn volunteers remain busy preparing for the new season next March. New volunteers are welcome. Visit https://www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/volunteering
