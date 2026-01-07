A plan by Transport for Wales to install a huge LED advertising screen next to Bow Street train station has turned down again by county council planners after being refused last year over fears it would distract drivers on the A487.
Transport for Wales (TfW) wants to install a six metre by three metre digital advertisement screen next to the train station and put the plans back before Ceredigion County Council planners with changes to highway safety late last year.
The new plan was for a freestanding digital 48-sheet advertising screen Transport for Wales, approximately 65m to the south-east of the Bow Street station car park – the same signage as was earlier proposed.
But documents for the new application said the plan now includes “further highway safety information”.In the first application in September, Ceredigion County Council planners said that the board “by virtue of its scale, illumination, and prominent siting adjacent to the A487 trunk road, would result in an unduly obtrusive and visually incongruous feature within the surrounding semi-rural landscape.”
The Trunk Road Agency also directed refusal for the proposal “due to the proposed LED sign installation creating an unacceptable level of driver distraction.”
Planners refused that plan under delegated powers.
Ceredigion County Council planners refused the new application in January saying “the proposed digital advertisement board, by virtue of its scale, illumination, and prominent siting adjacent to the A487 trunk road near Bow Street Station, would result in an unduly obtrusive and visually incongruous feature within the surrounding semi-rural landscape.”
“Its elevated visibility from the public highway and nearby viewpoints would detract from the visual amenity and character of the area,” planning officers said.“
The Trunk Road Agency directed refusal for the proposal at hand, due to the proposed LED sign installation creating an unacceptable level of driver distraction.”
