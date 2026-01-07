Police have issued a photograph of the man they believe entered the Teifi in the early hours of Sunday morning as search teams continue to scour the river.
The police led search, to locate a man reported to have entered the River Teifi in Cardigan, continued today (Wednesday) with the support of specialist officers, drones, dogs, marine unit and assisted by the specialist skills of the RNLI and HM Coastguard.
The man is believed to be 30-year-old Kurtis Brook who is from the Cardigan area. Officers remain in contact with his family to provide updates and support.
Chief Inspector Richard Yelland said: “We are doing all we can to locate Kurtis, and can assure that a significant amount of ground and waterway have been covered over the past three days.
“We’d once again like to thank those who have helped so far, and ask that members of the public continue to stay away from the riverbanks.
“I am aware that well-meaning individuals have been proactively searching the waterway. This brings unnecessary risk and may impact the ongoing search operation. If there are areas deemed safe for the community to search, this will be communicated through our officers.”
If you have any information that could help officers, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please get in touch:
Call: 101
Quote reference 52 of Sunday, January 4.
