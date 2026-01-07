“Goretti will bring snow on its northern edge, this most likely over Wales and the Midlands. Here accumulations of 5-10 cm are likely widely, with 15-25 cm in some places, especially hills, and perhaps up to 30 cm very locally. An Amber warning has been issued where the greatest risk of disruption is likely on Thursday night into Friday morning, though updates may be required as confidence increases in the exact track of Storm Goretti.”