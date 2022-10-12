15 homes given the go ahead in Borth
APPROVAL has been given to plans to build 15 new houses in Borth, despite second home concerns from a local councillor.
Members of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee gave its backing to outline plans for 15 homes in Borth, four of which will be affordable homes.
The development at Gwastad Lane is on land allocated for housing in the authority’s local development plan (LDP), although it is proposed that fewer houses be built due to the topography of the site.
The committee heard on Wednesday, 12 October, that the percentage of affordable homes would be provided on the LDP guide of 20 homes, although 11 open market dwellings will be built instead of 16.
A reserved matters application will also have to be considered but the outline plan indicates 11 detached houses and four semi-detached homes, along with public open space, will be provided.
Local members Cllr Hugh Hughes said there were concerns about how many of the 11 properties would become full time homes and how many would become second homes, but he otherwise supported the plan.
A report to committee notes that there were six third party objections on the grounds of overlooking, loss of view, highway safety, sewer capacity, density, drainage, management of open space and impact on environment.
Councillors supported the application, and its “good percentage of affordable homes” and backed an officer recommendation of approval.
