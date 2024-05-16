A report for members said: “The latest response from NRW confirms that they still have concerns with the proposal as inadequate information has been provided as part of the amended FCA and have requested correct modelling to be undertaken taking into account a 1,000-year event with allowance for climate change; inclusion of area around the small footbridge which crosses the river Ceulan, adjustment in terms of boundary edges and to consider the risk from an un-named watercourse.”