A decision on a scheme for a housing estate in Talybont has been deferred after a Natural Resources Wales call for a 1,000-year flood event assessment.
In an outline application recommended for refusal at the May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, permission was sought for the development of 22 homes, including four affordable units, on land opposite Gellimanwydd.
Members heard that despite objections from Ceulanamaesmawr Community Council and some 20 members of the public, the scheme was considered to comply with the local development policy in terms of the need for housing in the area.
The reason for a recommendation for refusal, was a concern raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
A report for members said: “The latest response from NRW confirms that they still have concerns with the proposal as inadequate information has been provided as part of the amended FCA and have requested correct modelling to be undertaken taking into account a 1,000-year event with allowance for climate change; inclusion of area around the small footbridge which crosses the river Ceulan, adjustment in terms of boundary edges and to consider the risk from an un-named watercourse.”
It said additional information had not been received to date.
“Without resolution of this matter, it cannot be concluded as to whether the scheme is acceptable or not from a flooding perspective and whether it can be supported or not.”
Local member Catrin M S Davies said: “This is an eight-year-old application.
“The only problem is with NRW; they [the applicants] have responded to all requests but there has been another request looking at a once in 1,000-year occurrence, modelling 1,000 years, I don’t understand how any expert can undertake that work.”
Cllr Gareth Lloyd moved a deferment rather than a straightforward refusal.
“I saw this as a positive application, the only sticking point was the flooding and NRW; I sure I had hair on my head before I started dealing with them [NRW],” he said.
Members agreed to defer the application for six months, giving officers delegated powers to either approve or refuse the scheme.