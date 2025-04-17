Formal plans to redevelop the grounds of one of the oldest football clubs in Wales – which includes a new 310-seater stand – have been submitted to Ceredigion County Council.
Aberystwyth Town Football Club has submitted an application for the redevelopment of its grounds at Park Avenue Stadium.
A supporting statement from agent JMS Planning and Development says the proposal seeks “full planning permission for the demolition of the existing main stand and the creation of a new clubhouse, turnstile, changing rooms, business unit and improvements to the existing seated and standing terraces which will include new roof canopies and all associated works”.
The formal application follows an earlier public consultation.
The scheme itself is the first phase of development, the second relating to residential development.
Of phase 1, it says: “The proposal seeks the construction of a new clubhouse and community facility, a 310-seater stand, replacement turnstile, ticketing office, roofs over existing seated and standing terraces, new primary and secondary changing room facilities, dedicated business/employment unit, with improvements to accessibility throughout the site, including the re-construction of a dedicated disabled viewing platform.”
It adds: “The scheme proposes vast improvements to the accessibility of the site by providing step-free access throughout the whole site, thus promoting an inclusive environment. Similarly, the scheme introduces improvements to a dedicated viewing platform for less-able bodied.”
It goes on to say: “The existing main stand and changing rooms are in a state of deterioration and require significant investment if required to serve the club for years in the future. Hence, modern and fit-for-purpose facilities are proposed to revitalise the site which will enhance the provision of the community facility, encourage the uptake of sports, and in-turn promote the health and well-being of a wide range of social groups in the local and regional area.”