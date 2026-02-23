Plans for a dog exercise park in Llandysul have been turned down by planners over noise and road safety concerns.
A scheme was lodged to Ceredigion County Council to turn a parcel of agricultural land accessed via Heol y Gilfach into a dog exercising field.
Documents said the plans would have seen “the installation of an eight‑foot deer‑style fencing set immediately inside the existing boundary hedges and stock fencing to create an enclosed area.”
“Within the park, two surfaced play zones are proposed, one finished with wood bark and the other with sand, each incorporating simple agility features such as ramps and pipes for dog enrichment,” documents said.
Plans included installing a parking and turning area and documents said the facility “will reduce the demand for informal and unsuitable dog walking in farmland or on public roads.”
Two objections were received to the scheme, with planning documents saying concerns “focus on the unsuitability of the public footpath for vehicular access, with risks to pedestrians and harm to historic hedgebanks.”
“Objectors cite likely noise and disturbance from barking dogs, effects on nearby livestock, inadequate waste management, and potential harm to residential amenity,” a report said.
Refusing the application, council planners said “the proposed dog‑exercise use, by virtue of its proximity to nearby dwellings and the generation of noise, is likely to result in unacceptable harm to residential amenity.”
“The proposal is likely to create unacceptable highway safety risks as it lacks lawful vehicular access or parking and would generate uncontrolled vehicle trips,” planners said.
“It would set a precedent for development where the only access is a public footpath inadequate for additional traffic, with insufficient width and visibility for safe shared use.
“The junction with Heol y Gilfach is substandard in layout, geometry and splays and is incapable of safely serving further traffic.”
• If you want to keep abreast of what’s happening when it comes to statutory or planning notices, you can simply visit publicnoticesportal.uk and enter your post code.
The portal is a one-stop shop for all of the notices placed with local authorities across the UK.
The Labour Government said that it wants to limit the requirement for public notices when it comes to licensing and, previously, the Cardiff Bay administration backed down on a suggestion that your county council would not have to publish in print its plans for tax or services charge increases.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.