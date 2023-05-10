AN application for a new 240-pupil Welsh-medium 3-11 school in the Aeron valley has been backed by county planners.
Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee supported the application – made on behalf of council by Wynne Construction to build Aeron Valley Primary School on a greenfield site at Felinfach at a meeting last week.
The full proposal is for a single-storey primary school with an Additional Learning Needs Unit (ALN), Canolfan Iaith, Meithrin, new road access and 103-space car parking, as well as a multiuse games area and floodlit 3G Pitch, and associated works.
The new school will bring together three primary schools: Ciliau Parc Primary, Dihewyd Primary and Felinfach Primary, as well as the existing Ysgol Feithrin; and Language immersion Centre at Felinfach.
The £13 million plans will also create a new nursery facility for two and three-year-olds, together with a community facility and ALN Resource Unit provision for pupils who reside mid county.
The new 3-11 area school will cater for 30 nursery/wrap-around places and 210 places in the primary school.
It is estimated 56 teaching staff will be employed amongst all facilities: 40 in the main school, 10 in the ALN team, and six within the meithrin.
One objection has been received, raising concerns with regard to loss of light, noise, pollution, traffic generation. Concerns were also raised about the price paid for the land and loss of value to neighbouring properties.
While Llanfihangel Ystrad Community Council supports the application, it has raised concern about the suitability/safety of access. Ystrad councillor Ceris Jones described the plans as a “very exciting development for the area,” conceding: “I know it’s not everybody’s cup of tea that three schools are closing.”
Agent TACP Architects Ltd, in its design and access statement, said the development “will bring the standard of teaching accommodation available within the Aeron Valley up to 21st Century Schools standards. It will also deliver a net zero carbon in operation school, which contributes to Ceredigion Council’s efforts to deliver a zero-carbon authority by 2030”.
An area of land to the south-eastern corner of the application site is safeguarded for future development of a theatre building, and is not part of the application.