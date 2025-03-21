Five “affordable homes” are planned for land in the village famed as the home of former prime minister David Lloyd George – a champion of housing in his day.
Cyngor Gwynedd planners have received a proposal to erect dwellings on land adjoining Maes Llwyd in Llanystumdwy.
The proposals include work to form an internal access road, hard and soft landscaping and associated drainage for the dwellings planned for land behind the community run Tafarn y Plu (the Feathers) public house.
The proposed dwellings are not far from the Lloyd George Museum and Highgate – the Welsh radical statesman’s boyhood home.
Lloyd George was a Liberal politician and was in power between 1916 and 1922.
After the First World War he had pledged “homes fit for heroes” and a housing Act would follow in 1919, eventually leading to the establishment of council homes.
This full application has been submitted by Tŷ Gwynedd, as part of a housing plan by Cyngor Gwynedd.
The homes would be developed and sold on the basis of a shared equity model to provide “affordable” homes.
The proposals describe the development and provision of “intermediate quality housing” of a different type of affordable housing to that provided by housing associations.
The properties would be available on a “shared ownership basis” which allows eligible occupiers to buy most of the value of the dwelling by fixing a mortgage at a discount from open market values, plans say.
It states this “ensures affordability” and says the equity retained by the local authority would “guarantee they will provide a community resource to the community for decades to come”.
The homes include one two-bedroom home, three three-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom home with a garage.
The proposal notes that each house will have two parking spaces to the front/side with a small section of front/side garden with the main garden at the back.
Two visitor parking spaces are included at the end of a proposed internal access road. The site comprises of a single parcel of land to the west of the existing residential estate known as Maes Llwyd.
It is surrounded by properties to the north and west and is separated by a pocket of trees and bounds the A487 to the south.
Immediately to the north, is an existing community allotment and the homes would be within a five minute walk from Ysgol Gynradd Llanystumdwy.
Following a consultation, public concerns had included “speed limits” and “increased traffic”.
In response, developers noted the existing Maes Llwyd access had been designed to meet “highway standards” and that Llanystumdwy had a 20mph road, so “vehicles should not be travelling at excessive speeds”.
The development’s small size was also not considered to result in a traffic increase.
Other comments included queries over the need for the dwellings, but developers had stated current figures of housing need “clearly showed demand for affordable housing” in the area.
There were also “concerns at the scale” of the development – but developers had said that all the properties were to be “dormer bungalows”.