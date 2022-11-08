Air dome plan for university sports field
Subscribe newsletter
ABERYSTWYTH University has laid out plans to build a dome over one of its campus’ sports field to encourage year-round use no matter what the weather and to free up space at the neighbouring sports centre.
The university has lodged plans with Ceredigion County Council for an air dome to be installed over its 3G pitch opposite the institution’s sports centre on its Penglais campus.
Documents said the plans could cost the university more than £180,000.
The university said the scheme would create an all weather facility to “extend and relocate the fitness room provision within the Sports Centre which will release space within the existing Sport Centre building for more fitness and exercise classes.”
“By introducing a cover over the whole pitch area increases its potential for use in any weather conditions and creates much greater flexibility to the Sports Centre for the use of the area,” documents said.
The proposed dome will extend the full width and length of the existing sports pitch, which would remain on site.
“The inclusion of a dome over this section of an existing pitch will provide a new building, [which will be] modern in appearance and will promote the University as a developing campus, embracing new and innovative solutions to improve the student experience,” the university said in planning documents.
“The proposed development will fit into the existing context well and can also utilise the existing infrastructure, parking facilities, emergency vehicle and disabled access.”
The proposed dome would be made and installed by the Covair company. Brochures included with planning documents put the price of the dome at between £160,000 and £180,000.
The scheme would incur additional costs for the university for installation, groundworks and drainage.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |