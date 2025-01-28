A call to allow an Airbnb beach hut once sited on a Dorset sandbank to continue to be used for holiday accommodation on the edge of a Teifi village has been approved.
In an application before Pembrokeshire County Council planners, Mr and Mrs Bazeley sought permission for a retrospective change of use of a timber hut to a glamping holiday accommodation with outdoor kitchen and services at Brynderwen, St Dogmaels.
Local community council St Dogmaels objected to the application on the grounds that the proposal is outside the boundary of the village.
A supporting statement through agent Llyr Evans Planning Ltd said: “Brynderwen has been in the ownership of the applicants’ family for 150 years, originally by the applicants great-great-great-grandfather, before being handed down through the generations.
“When the applicants father died in 2022 Mr and Mrs Bazeley moved back to Brynderwen to manage the holding and make it financially viable. This includes recently gaining planning permission for two bespoke holiday cottages to the northeast of this site.”
It adds: “The hut was sited on Mudeford Sandbank in Dorset from 1962 to 2007 where it was a holiday destination for the applicants’ family. In 2007 the hut was moved from Dorset to its current position at Brynderwen.”
It says the hut was originally used as a feed storage and then a family day hut/ leisure use for BBQs and campfires before being renovated in 2022, subsequently offered for short-term lets between Jun and September of last year.
The beach hut, called Salad Days, is listed on Airbnb, where it has already attracted 50 reviews, with an overall 4.98 out of five.
An officer report recommending approval said the small scale of the accommodation “provided within such close proximity to the settlement is considered acceptable in regard to the impact on the area”.