SUPERMARKET chain Aldi says it has been frustrated by delays in determining its application to build a new store in Lampeter, but is urging planners to give the plans the green light.
The plans will go before Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee on Wednesday and are recommended for refusal, with a report saying there is no “quantitative or qualitative need for the proposed foodstore in Lampeter,” and having a “major detrimental impact” on other stores.
The report adds a new store is expected to have “a major adverse impact on both Aberaeron and Llandysul town centres, with losses of around 10 per cent of total convenience trade predicted.”
In a statement, Aldi and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a new food store on Pontfaen Road, saying there is ‘a groundswell of local support’ and calling on Ceredigion Council members to approve the plans.
The scheme, which would be developed in conjunction with UWTSD would be situated on a small portion of University owned land at Pontfaen playing fields near the centre of the town.
As well as bringing a discount food offering to Lampeter, which is currently lacking, the proposals would result in up to 40 local jobs, paying store assistants £12.71 per hour.
Aldi and UWTSD have confirmed that the proposals would enhance the remaining playing field, as well as contribute to the refurbishment of the Listed sports pavilion, currently located on the wider site.
The need for a discount retailer in the area has long been noted, and the proposals have seen near unanimous support across Lampeter and the wider region. A petition in support of the plans launched earlier this year has seen over 1,330 signatures, with many calling on the local authority to determine the application as swiftly as possible.
Rob Jones, Real Estate Director for Aldi said: “We’ve been frustrated by the ongoing delays in determining this application, however we wanted to reaffirm our commitment to local residents that, should this application be approved this week, we plan to bring this store forward as swiftly as possible.
“We’d like to thank local residents for their continued support, and we’d urge Ceredigion Council members to once again come to a positive decision on this once in a generation application, which will show that Lampeter is ‘open for business’.
“We’re pleased to be able to play a part in fostering clear economic benefits for the town through the delivery of this store. We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the local area reaps the benefits of this significant investment – upgrading and preserving the sports pavilion and local facilities, high paying local jobs to name a few.”
Emyr Jones, Interim Director of Estates & Facilities at UWTSD added: “These proposals represent an important part of the aspiration for sustained economic growth in this area and we look forward to working closely with Aldi to deliver considerable local benefits.
“A positive determination would help unlock this significant potential investment for Lampeter and the wider region.”